Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Grafica Calciomercato Serie C logo 16.9Calciomercato.com

Translated by

Foggia, Ravasio coup in attack

Foggia

With only a few hours left before the summer transfer window shuts, Foggia have landed two of the targets the rossoneri delegation in Milan had set out to complete: centre-forward Mario Ravasio, born in 1998, joins from Arezzo on loan with an option to buy, while midfielder Federico Zuccon, 23, arrives on a permanent deal from Atalanta U23.


Both are quality additions for the division and give Gaetano Auteri more depth. Ravasio was always Foggia's top attacking target, expressly requested by the Sicilian manager, who had put him high on his list of preferences. Zuccon brings order in midfield and can play both as a mezzala and as a holding midfielder. Then there is the Noè Clergè chapter. The 22-year-old Frenchman, an attacking wide player and second striker, could be included in the 23-man squad that will complete the team group.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google