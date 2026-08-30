Foggia, meeting for Inglese: he is the major target for the attack

Foggia want Roberto Inglese to strengthen their attack. The striker, born in 1991 and a native of Lucera, is currently a free agent and could accept the Rossoneri club's proposal. A meeting with the player, Foggia's technical area and the club's senior management on via Gioberti is scheduled for today.





With two days left before the summer transfer window shuts, Roberto Inglese could become a new Foggia player and put himself at the disposal of manager Gaetano Auteri. Across his career, Inglese has made 409 appearances in Serie A, Serie B and Serie C, scoring more than 100 goals.