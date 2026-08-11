Foggia, eyes on two “big names” for the attack

In Serie C Group C, Foggia have made a move and officially signed Parisy, a defender born in 2004 who arrives after a spell with Reims Sainte-Anne. The player was among those who had a trial during the training camp in San Gregorio Magno. The Rossoneri club have also reached an agreement with Andrea Gallo, who will be tied to Foggia until 30 June 2027.





Up front, Foggia are still working on several profiles. The names being monitored include Jacopo Manconi of Benevento and Pierluca Luciani of Ravenna, with indications of the Rossoneri's interest in both.