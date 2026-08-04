Press reports have revealed how Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick reacted to the controversial comments made by club forward Ferran Torres about his future in Catalonia.

Torres lit the fuse himself. He left the door open to a departure despite being tied to Barcelona until 2027, admitting he did not know whether he would wear the shirt again.

Speaking to American media, the player said: "Barcelona have to prove they want me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end we will talk about everything."

He added: "At the moment, the only thing I know is that I have to be there on the 12th and train with them, so we will see what happens. Nobody knows, because in football everything can change in a minute, so I have to be ready for anything."

"I have a contract, but in football nobody knows what may happen," he continued. "I am waiting to make the right decision, and I still do not know."

Those words did not please the German coach, according to Marca. Flick views Torres as an important part of his plans for next season and counts on him in his attacking calculations.

Annoyed as he is, Flick understands the nature of football and its fluctuations. He knows a player's future can change in a matter of days.

The timing is telling. Torres spoke amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, and while the French club have not made an official offer, Barcelona are bracing for one to land in the coming days.

Behind the scenes, Barcelona's management are handling the situation calmly. What irritates them is the method: Torres aired his doubts through the media rather than raising them directly with club officials.

Some at Barcelona suspect the comments are a ploy to pressure the board into improving the terms of a new deal, particularly with his current contract running until the summer of 2027.

Flick's position stays clear. He wants to keep Torres as a key figure in his project, but the forward's future has become a talking point at the club. Everything now hinges on the coming days and whether Paris Saint-Germain move officially.

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