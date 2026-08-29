Rodri made an immediate mark on Barcelona the moment he pulled on the shirt against Athletic Bilbao. He hadn't enjoyed a proper spell of preparation, yet he began reshaping the midfield and handing the team more control.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Rodri jumped onto a train travelling at full speed. Only a week had passed since his unveiling as a Barcelona player before he made his debut on Thursday, and that came despite an extremely limited build-up.

The stadium greeted him with the anticipation usually reserved for the biggest stars. It erupted when he came on in the 62nd minute. He then opened his account in his own style, his first touch a powerful leap in midfield to cut out an aerial ball.

That start confirmed the character of a dominant player. Flick calls him "a leader by nature", and he swiftly became the team's pivotal figure.

His opening minutes revealed the presence of the great classic midfielders. The player boasts a striking build, and his influence on the pitch quickly rubbed off on his team-mates, the midfielders above all.

Flick leaned on Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Olmo, turning Barcelona into a side playing with a single traditional central pivot rather than the usual double.

Rodri became the sole holding player, the first and only outlet needed to bypass the opponent's lines, with Barcelona building from the back in a 4-3-3.

Most eye-catching of all was Pedri drifting automatically into a higher position, while Fermin Lopez and Olmo swapped roles between themselves.

Adama and Lamine Yamal added balance by stretching Barcelona wider. The formula clicked. From it came the second goal, sparked by a brilliant passage of ball circulation that gathered pace once the ball found Adama.

Adama's cross dropped at the feet of Fermin Lopez, who pounced on a glaring Laporte error to score his third goal of the season.

Barcelona settled for two goals because Unai Simon was the game's outstanding performer. Even so, they proved once again that they are an overwhelming attacking force.

Attacking power without an out-and-out striker

The current campaign opened with two of Barcelona's five-plus matches in terms of the expected goals the team have created in the Spanish league since Hansi Flick arrived.

That figure lays bare the attacking capabilities of the Catalan side. They played the opening rounds without an out-and-out first-choice striker, yet still produced two of their most productive matches for the volume and quality of chances since the German took charge.

Rodri's presence reinforces Barcelona's collective idea, and the goals should now be shared more widely across the squad. Raphinha, deployed as the out-and-out striker, has started strongly and already has three to his name.

Expect Rodri's influence to show in both boxes. Against Athletic Bilbao he already brought to Barcelona the understanding he built with Cubarsi in the Spain ranks.

Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in each of the first two rounds, while Flick keeps hammering home the need for the team to impose more control this season.

Flick said after the win: "Everyone is happy that Rodri is playing with us. He is the ideal player for us and for our style."

With the former Manchester City man on board, Barcelona can keep the ball for longer spells and no longer need Pedri constantly at the base of the build-up.

Flick sees no issue in how the players fit together, while Rodri is buzzing about everything he has seen so far at Barcelona.



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