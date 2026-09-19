Barcelona travel to Sevilla today, Saturday, in a heavyweight clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, as part of the seventh round of matches in the Spanish La Liga.

The Catalans arrive in high spirits. A perfect record across the first six rounds has yielded 18 points, an exceptional start built on striking performances and impressive attacking play.

German head coach Hansi Flick is expected to hand the gloves to 36-year-old Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny against Sevilla, with Joan Garcia sidelined by an injury to his right knee.

Flick stopped short of confirming Szczesny's involvement in his comments yesterday. Yet his remarks after Wednesday's Racing Santander match left little doubt about which way he was leaning for tonight's clash.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Flick will make a number of changes to the starting line-up, something he confirmed at the press conference when he indicated Cubarsi would be one of the players to start the match.

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Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon, all rested last time out, should also get their chance against Sevilla.

Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo and Karim Adeyemi may drop to the substitutes' bench, alongside Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim.

Eric Garcia, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha look nailed on among Flick's first-choice options. Cubarsi's partner in central defence remains the big question, with Gerard Martin and Christensen scrapping for the spot.

As things stand, Barcelona may line up as follows: "Szczesny; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon; and Raphinha".

Sevilla, for their part, will be without Belgian striker Lucas Stassin because of a muscle injury, while Ruben Vargas remains absent through injury. There is better news elsewhere. Senegalese defender Aroura Sangante has recovered from an ankle sprain, and central defender Kike Salas is available despite suffering an injury to his right leg during the Riazor clash and missing Thursday's training.

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