Hansi Flick wants total focus. The Barcelona boss demanded his side keep improving ahead of their fifth-round clash with Levante, insisting the team are on the right track but that everything can change quickly in football.

Flick said, in the pre-match press conference: "We are very happy with the way we play, but we know that we have to prove it in every match, and when things go well that is important for us, but if we lose any of these things and are not 100% in our form, the situation will not be good."

Pressed on the team's margin for improvement, the German coach was clear: "This is what we want. Improving constantly is our job as coaches and players, and we must have this hunger to improve, and we are capable of doing that."

Was this his best level with Barcelona? Flick replied: "We know that in football everything can change quickly. I like the current situation, but we must be extremely focused, and if anything changes we will go in a bad direction, and that is what we do not want."

Rotation is on the table too. Flick revealed he could shuffle his players to keep everyone sharp, saying: "I think this is part of the game. We have two or three players in every position who can play, and after the Feyenoord match I am very happy with the level of the training sessions."

Cesc Fabregas, the Como coach, had described Barcelona as a team that terrifies opponents. Flick responded: "I like what Cesc is doing. He plays very well and his team produces great levels, and for me nothing matters except the next match. I only focus on this match, and it is important that we think day by day, and that is what the team is doing at the moment. We are on a good path, but there is still a lot to go until the end of the season."

Barcelona's attack came under the spotlight next, with Raphinha in fine form, Hamza Abdelkarim's contract renewal and the signing of Gabriel Jesus. Flick said: "We have three elements with different characteristics, and Adama, Dani Olmo, Fermin and Gordon can also play in the striker position. There are many options. Raphinha plays wonderfully. He belongs to another level. He is amazing and is one of the best players in the world."

Did it bother him that nobody was asking about Levante or the upcoming opponent? Flick laughed and answered: "Your job is to know what you want to ask me about, not my job, and it will be a good match to compete against a good team."

Flick signed off by discussing Hamza's contract renewal, saying: "The club did a very good job. He is a player who put in a good performance during the pre-season, and he is proving himself in competition with the rest of the players in this position, and he has different characteristics in this team. He is also a great investment asset for the future for the club, and we wanted him with us in the team."



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