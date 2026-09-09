Flick after the European five-goal haul: we need to improve!

Hansi Flick was a satisfied man after Barcelona's first European outing of the season, though the coach kept to his usual script by insisting "there are things that need improving".

Barcelona fired an early warning to Europe's giants with a spectacular 5-1 demolition of Dutch visitors Feyenoord on Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the opening round of the Champions League league phase.

Raphinha struck twice, with Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus completing the rout.

Speaking to Movistar, Flick praised the team's atmosphere and work ethic, and singled out the importance of Lamine Yamal's goal as a leader.

"There is a good atmosphere in the team, and I am happy for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal," the coach explained.

He added: "Lamine put in a wonderful performance, as he scored a goal and was a leader for the team".

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Flick knows exactly how his side reached this level: through "hard and meticulous work, and high skill in possession of the ball".

Even so, he refuses to settle. "We can improve, indeed we must. This is what we have to do: continue the training sessions with the same intensity and quality. And now we must identify the aspects of improvement required".

"I believe we are working extremely well, and very hard. We have high quality in dealing with the ball. I am very happy about that," Flick concluded.