Barcelona have shut the door on new signings this window. The club have settled their stance for good, leaving Hansi Flick to work with the players already at his disposal.

Gabriel Jesus, unveiled officially by the Catalan club at midday on Tuesday, was Barcelona's final arrival of the window. The door to departures, though, remains open for a handful of players.

Barcelona abandon the idea of signing a centre-back

Barcelona's sporting management had been chasing a new centre-back, an idea born last season after the sheer number of goals the team conceded.

Deco duly moved in the market and opened negotiations for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni. Talks did take place before the deal was shelved, with Flick unconvinced about completing it and keen to have more time before making a call.

Araujo's departure brought the file back to the fore

Ronald Araujo's move to Liverpool put the centre-back hunt firmly back on the agenda, especially given how many goals Barcelona shipped during their pre-season.

Back Deco went to study the options on the table, but this time the brief had changed. Barcelona wanted a young defender with huge potential and room to grow, rather than an experienced head like Bastoni.

The Nijstad option was not completed

Twente's Dutch defender Rud Nijstad was one name floated in front of Barcelona. His club's financial demands, however, blew past what the Catalans were willing to spend.

So Deco and Flick agreed to park the centre-back question for this window. They will monitor the team's form through the season, and should the back line need reinforcing in January, Barcelona will return to the market, according to a report published by "Marca" today.

Four signings worth 162 million euros

Beyond centre-back, Barcelona's management reckon every other area is now covered, whether in midfield or attack.

Up front, Barcelona brought in three players, Gordon, Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus, while Rodri arrived to bolster the midfield.

All told, Barcelona spent 162 million euros on their four signings. The Catalan club have now closed the book on incomings this window, though some players could still leave.

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