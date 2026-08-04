Union Saint-Gilloise and FK Bodø/Glimt drew 3-3 after a thrilling first leg in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The Belgians looked to have won it 3-2 through a late Promise David goal, only for Odin Bjørtuft to have the final say. NEC's potential opponents in the play-offs meet again next Thursday, this time at the Aspmyra Stadionin Norway.

Union went into the tie full of confidence after beating Club Brugge on penalties to win the Belgian Super Cup on Friday. Bodø had won their last five league matches and are once again in the title race with Viking FK.

Bodø's outstanding Champions League run meant they could be seen as favourites before the two-legged tie. The Norwegians, who only went out to Sporting Portugal in the last 16, landed the first blow too.

After just under 20 minutes, captain Patrick Berg stepped up for a free-kick and curled it beautifully beyond goalkeeper Vic Chambaere, the successor to Kjell Scherpen after his move to Ipswich Town: 0-1.

Union hit back within five minutes. Goalkeeper Nikita Haikin could only palm away a cross from the right and Raul Florucz pounced with a fierce finish: 1-1.

The spectacular first half had another twist when Bodø struck again. Ola Brynhildsen felt the hand of Kevin Mac Allister, went down willingly and won a penalty. Ole Blomberg made no mistake: 1-2.

There was still time for more before the break. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Florucz showed his class again, acrobatically turning Guilherme Smith's cross into the net: 2-2.

Bodø looked visibly content with a draw after the interval. Union tried to build pressure but lacked a cutting edge.

Then, a few minutes from time, Union struck. Substitute David caught Haikin out at his near post. The home side's joy did not last, because in stoppage time defender Bjørtuft headed Bodø to a promising result: 3-3.