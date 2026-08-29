Firm decision: Atletico set a final deadline to resolve Alvarez's future

Atlético Madrid have handed Argentine striker Julián Álvarez a final deadline to resolve his future, with Arsenal and Manchester City both circling.

According to reports, the Spanish capital club are surprisingly willing to sell the Argentina international before the market shuts next Tuesday. Their price? 128 million pounds.

Arsenal, the same reports suggest, are chasing the 2022 World Cup winner hard.

Manchester City have also been in the mix, holding talks in recent days over re-signing the striker.

Álvarez skipped training with his teammates for four days this week, caught in two minds over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Angry Atlético officials have given the 26-year-old until Sunday to sort out his future, Sky Sports reported.

Back in June, the forward seemed set on leaving the Wanda Metropolitano. "I spoke with the people at Atlético I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is the move," he said. "I want to fulfil my dream. It is not the right time to talk about this, but I also cannot hide it. I try to be an honest person."

He is now expected to miss Atlético's trip to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this evening against Sevilla.

Landing Álvarez would be a statement of intent from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who refused to be drawn on the details.

"It is very simple," Arteta said. "Whatever you read, if you have a question, come and knock on my door, and I will tell you whether it is true or not, because any player in any position, if he reads everything that is written, we could put a list on the walls of all the players we wanted to sign over the past three months, and we would need the whole building."

The Spaniard went on: "They know there is a lot of speculation. So if at any point they feel doubt about what we think of them, and if we are going to bring in a new player, I tell them straight away, and if we are going to bring in a player in their position, I usually tell them. I say to them: these are the plans and these are the reasons."

He concluded: "We still believe in you, but the competition will increase. I prefer to handle it this way."



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