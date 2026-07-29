Real Madrid have launched their official pursuit of Manchester City star Rodri, opening first contact with the English club's management to discuss a possible deal. The move marks a significant shift in the Spanish giants' stance on the midfielder.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid and Manchester City have entered preliminary verbal negotiations. Florentino Pérez has given the green light to proceed after months in which the door stayed firmly shut on any move for Rodri.

Romano added that Real Madrid are ready to table an offer exceeding 50 million euros to seal the deal.

Why the sudden urgency? Rodri has become a top priority at the Bernabeu, particularly after his brilliant displays with Spain and their World Cup triumph. The club's hierarchy now see him as the ideal solution to strengthen the midfield, a player capable of organising play and controlling the tempo of matches.

Under contract with Manchester City until 2027, Rodri may yet have his future shaped by his own desire to return to Spain. Real Madrid's interest only sharpens that pull.

Speed is now the priority. Real Madrid want the deal wrapped up before Rodri reports back for pre-season training at City, and they hope to strike an agreement with the English club's management in the coming days.

What began as mere interest in the corridors of Valdebebas has hardened into a strategic target. The player is held in high regard there, and José Mourinho backs the move, viewing Rodri as a key piece of his new project with the team.

Los Blancos hope their opening bid cracks the door for more serious talks with Manchester City. Land it, and this could prove the standout signing of their summer window.

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