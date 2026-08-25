Finally: Manchester United announce marathon deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cameroon's Carlos Baleba from Brighton, ending a marathon of lengthy negotiations this summer.

The club confirmed the deal on its official website, describing it as "subject to registration". The midfielder is now clear to pull on the Red Devils' shirt.

Baleba, 22, has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2031, with United holding an option to extend it by a further season.

Few midfielders have made a bigger impression in the Premier League of late. He nailed down his place at Brighton, turning out in 31 top-flight matches last season.

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United noted in their statement that Baleba ranked sixth among Premier League midfielders for total tackles and interceptions across the 2024-2025 campaign. He also placed fourth for forward ball progressions per 90 minutes.

Those numbers put him in the top 8% of Premier League players for tackles and interceptions last season. In recovering second balls, he sat inside the top 1%.

Brighton reaped the rewards. Baleba's displays helped fire them to a qualifying place for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

United have brought the Cameroonian in to bolster their midfield, hoping he proves a serious addition to the squad for the new season.

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