As Sky reported on Thursday, the Black and Yellows submitted a fresh offer for the 1. FC Cologne attacker on Wednesday evening.

With the new package, BVB are clearly trying to meet Effzeh's transfer demands. According to the report, Borussia are offering a total package worth €55 million for El Mala, although the guaranteed fee is below the €50 million Cologne reportedly want as a minimum. Realistically achievable bonuses would take the deal up to the demanded €50 million.

According to Sky, it is still completely unclear whether the Billy Goats' decision-makers will accept the new offer. There has been no reaction at all to the Black and Yellows' latest move so far, although there is reportedly no radio silence between the two parties.

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Have BVB and Said El Mala already reached an agreement?

El Mala is said to have agreed a deal with BVB for some time already. There is talk of a contract until 2031. According to media reports, the 19-year-old is desperate to move to Dortmund and has already turned down AC Milan and Fulham FC for that reason.

However, as the Express reported, El Mala will only be allowed to leave if a club offers a fixed fee of €50 million. Cologne sporting director Thomas Kessler is even said to have given the player's side that promise, if BVB's reported offer does arrive.

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Said El Mala would become BVB's new record transfer

El Mala is regarded as BVB's top target, with Sport Bild reporting that the club are hoping for a lucrative long-term deal if they sign him. The fact the teenager is expected to overtake Ousmane Dembele (€35 million) as the club's record signing is reportedly not seen as an obstacle.

Instead, the BVB bosses are said to expect a high resale value. A call-up to the Germany national team alone, which Jürgen Klopp is reportedly planning, would increase his market value.

On top of that, the young attacker already has an excellent reputation in the cash-rich island. Some Premier League coaches reportedly already see him as the future Gareth Bale, who, with a similarly pacey style of play, moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in 2013 for €100 million. It is also said to matter that highly gifted individual players such as El Mala would boost marketing at home and abroad.

Transfer history of Borussia Dortmund: BVB's record signings

Figures according to transfermarkt.de