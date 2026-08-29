Ivorian Franck Kessié, the former Al-Ahly player, has settled his position on a move to Juventus during the current summer transfer window.

According to "Sky Sport Italia", Kessié has told Juventus he will not be joining the club this summer.

The midfielder became a free agent after his Al-Ahly contract expired last June.

Juventus had spent more than a month in talks with the player's representatives, and the two parties even sat down together in Milan earlier this week.

Fabio Miretti's switch to Beşiktaş had looked to have cleared the path for Kessié's arrival. Sky Sport reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, however, revealed that the veteran midfielder had told Juventus the right conditions were not in place to get the deal done.

"La Gazzetta dello Sport" reported earlier this week that Roma were also keen on signing Kessié.

Juventus play their first home game of the new Serie A season tonight, hosting Parma at the Allianz Stadium.

Italy's summer transfer window closes on 1 September 2026 at 20:00 local time.



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