Final agreement: Wydad close to Jordanian signing

Wydad AC have struck a final agreement with Jordanian defensive midfielder Nizar Al-Rashdan, clearing the way for his official arrival at the Red team during the ongoing summer window. The move is designed to add depth before the continental and domestic campaigns get underway.

At 27, Al-Rashdan brings extensive experience from Asian and Gulf football. He has racked up six different stops over the past five years, taking in the Iraqi, Jordanian, Emirati, Bahraini and Qatari leagues.

The international's career has been a whirlwind of moves between clubs. He has turned out for Newroz of Iraq, Al-Faisaly of Jordan, Al-Emarat of the UAE, Al-Khaldiya of Bahrain and Al-Zawraa of Iraq, before his most recent stint with Qatar SC. Now comes his first taste of Moroccan football.

Brevity has defined his time at those previous clubs. His longest stays never went beyond six months, at three different clubs in Al-Faisaly, Al-Emarat and Qatar, while he lasted just four months at Newroz. It is a path that speaks to a constant hunger for new challenges.

Wydad AC will be the seventh stop of that career. The Red team's management are taking a fresh gamble to widen the options for their coaching staff, especially with fierce competition looming on the domestic and continental fronts next season.