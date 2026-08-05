Figo: Infantino, the deceitful liar, must go

Luís Figo has called on Gianni Infantino to resign as president of FIFA. The former Real Madrid and Barcelona star made the demand on Wednesday.

Writing on his official account on "X", the Portugal legend said: "Today I join others from across the world of football, to demand the resignation of Gianni Infantino from the FIFA presidency."

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He added: "Infantino has diminished the standing of the position he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived, and pursued his personal interests at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve."

Figo went on: "He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, and the vast majority of the people who have dedicated their lives to this sport, and even, it seems, the winner of the FIFA peace prize (Donald Trump)."

His verdict was damning. "It is too late to save his dignity, but it is not yet too late to save football. He must go. Now."

Opposition to Infantino's tenure keeps growing, and it has hardened since the collapse of his project to sell a stake in the World Cup to investors.



