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FIGC, Malagò elected president: lawyer Miele’s appeal rejected

The appeal against Giovanni Malagò's election as FIGC president has been thrown out. The Federal Court of Appeal ruled lawyer Renato Miele's complaint inadmissible, confirming the full validity of the vote held on 22 June and denying access to the documents concerning the candidacy.


"The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in United Sections rejected the complaint by lawyer Renato Miele against the dismissal of the appeal brought before the National Federal Tribunal in relation to the outcome of the assembly resolution of 22 June, by which Giovanni Malagò was elected federal president, as well as against all prerequisite, connected and consequential acts, including the minutes of the Powers Verification Commission and the admission of the candidates and, furthermore, against the tacit refusal through silence of the request for access to the documents relating to Malagò's candidacy."

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