FIFA's official Spanish-language World Cup account revived one of the standout moments of the 2026 tournament on Friday, posting an image from the round-of-16 clash between Egypt and Argentina.

The picture caught Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández rising to head home the third goal past Mostafa Shobeir, with Egypt defender Yasser Ibrahim looking on.

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Alongside the image, the account wrote: "From 0-2 to 3-2 in 13 minutes".

That comeback came in the round-of-16 meeting between Argentina and Egypt on 7 July, a full month ago, at Atlanta Stadium in the United States.

Argentina, the reigning champions at the time, trailed by two goals until the 78th minute. Yasser Ibrahim had struck first for Egypt in the 15th minute, and Mostafa Zico doubled the lead in the 67th.

Then the Argentines erupted. Three goals in 13 minutes turned the tie on its head.

Cristian Romero headed in to reduce the deficit in the 79th minute. Lionel Messi levelled with a fierce strike four minutes later.

Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround with his header, sealing a 3-2 win for the South Americans.



