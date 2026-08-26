Mikos Gouka does not expect Feyenoord to make a serious move for Chido Obi. The club watcher said as much on Wednesday in the AD Football Podcast.De Telegraaf had named the Manchester United forward on Tuesday as a possible signing.

Obi is free to gain experience elsewhere, with Feyenoord mentioned as an option. The Danish forward, who has Nigerian roots, previously spent a short spell at Arsenal before joining Manchester United in 2024.

For Gouka, Feyenoord already have enough strikers. ''That is also why we did not write about it. Then you have too many players, especially in the age category that Shaqueel van Persie is also in. Bringing in another talent would be nonsense. You only do that in the event of an injury or in the knowledge that a player is leaving.''

''Feyenoord have Ayase Ueda, top scorer of the Netherlands. And Ferri was bought for around ten million euros. That is what they are working from at Feyenoord: if Ueda leaves, then he has to be the first-choice striker. Van Persie has to grow during the season and Tengstedt still has to be sold,'' the Feyenoord watcher explains.

Elsewhere in the squad, Gouka believes Bart Nieuwkoop and Jakub Moder could also leave this summer. With the transfer deadline approaching and several injuries in the squad, that will not be straightforward.

''Moder is not going to get fit again this month. So it is going to be difficult to sell players like that,'' Gouka concludes in his assessment of Feyenoord's current situation.