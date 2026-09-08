Reiss Nelson will miss Feyenoord's Champions League clash with FC Barcelona on Wednesday. Club watcher Dennis van Eersel of Rijnmond reported that on X on Tuesday. Feyenoord then confirmed on X on Tuesday evening that Nelson is absent in Spain. Jerayno Schalken has been called up for the European tie.

Feyenoord signed the 26-year-old Nelson on a free transfer last week. The winger had been without a club since leaving Arsenal and signed at De Kuip until the summer of 2027.

On Friday, Giovannni van Bronckhorst said he hoped Nelson's work permit would arrive in time for the meeting with Barcelona. A few days later, that has proved not to be the case.

Because the work permit has still not been delivered, Nelson also missed Saturday's away match against NEC. Feyenoord won 1-3 in Nijmegen without the English winger.

Earlier in his career, Nelson played for Feyenoord on loan. The Englishman made 32 appearances in the 2021/22 season, scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

As for Anis Hadj Moussa, who missed the game against NEC, he has travelled to Barcelona as normal and there is a strong chance Van Bronckhorst will start him. The line-up will be announced on Wednesday.

Kick-off in Barcelona is at 18:45 on Wednesday. Feyenoord's first home match in the Champions League league phase follows on 14 October, when Como visit Rotterdam.

Full Feyenoord squad

Goal: Tjark Ernst, Florian Kastenmeier, Liam Bossin

Defence: Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Jeremiah St. Juste, Javi López, Mats Deijl, Thijs Kraaijeveld, Givairo Read, Tijme Wessels, Mika Mármol

Midfield: Gjivai Zechiël, Luciano Valente, Sem Steijn, Tobias van den Elshout, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte

Attack: Gonçalo Borges, Nacho Ferri, Anis Hadj Moussa, Gaoussou Diarra, Shaqueel van Persie, Jerayno Schaken