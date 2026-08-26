Feyenoord will not take supporters to their next two away matches, the club's leadership have decided following the events last weekend in Leeuwarden during the match against SC Cambuur (2-5).

Last Sunday in Leeuwarden, things went badly wrong. Feyenoord supporters fired rockets from the away end, hitting people in Cambuur's home end. They had to be treated by first aid staff.

"Feyenoord will not take their own supporters to the next two away matches in the Eredivisie. The club's leadership have decided this in response to the much-discussed and utterly unacceptable fireworks incident in Leeuwarden last Sunday," the statement reads.

"This means that coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team will have to manage twice on the road without the support of their own fans," Feyenoord conclude.

That means there will be no away supporters at Feyenoord's matches against NEC and PEC Zwolle.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord are still in consultation with the local safety triangle about possible additional measures for this weekend's home match against ADO Den Haag.