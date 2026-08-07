Feyenoord star Read breaks silence after failed top transfer: 'It seems that I...'

Givairo Read is seriously considering the prospect of still wearing a Feyenoord shirt next season. A possible move to AS Roma collapsed this week, but the right-back insists he is not disappointed at the idea of staying in Rotterdam longer.

"It could still happen, but it does seem like I will stay here this season," Read tells ESPN. "I actually was not disappointed at all. It could have gone either way."

For Read, leaving Feyenoord was never a must. "As I have said more often: I did not have to leave Feyenoord. I am not done learning here and I am happy to be here. Of course there was an opportunity, but I am happy to be here."

The defender sees plenty of reasons to continue his development at De Kuip. "We are playing in the Champions League and I know myself that I still have a lot to improve. Those are two things I can achieve here. The interest is flattering. I am well aware of what could have happened."

Interest from Italy has had little impact on his day-to-day routine, according to Read. "I am very calm about it. I talk a lot with my family and agent, they keep me calm. I am calm by nature, so there is actually not much going on in my head."

Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst is pleased with how Read is handling the situation. "Read is handling it very positively," the coach said at Friday's press conference. "Feyenoord have been in negotiations with AS Roma. The most important thing for me then is: how does a player deal with it? I see a very mature player there."

Over recent weeks, Van Bronckhorst has spoken to Read at length about the different possibilities. "I have discussed with him the scenario that he stays at Feyenoord this season. But Read is in a good place. You cannot tell from him that there have been negotiations. Read is training well and by nature he is a very positive lad."

Still, the door to a transfer does not appear to be fully closed yet. "He is one of the players who are very much in demand, only in the end the clubs have to reach an agreement," Van Bronckhorst said. "More in that respect, there are several possibilities for him. It is not the case that a deal is definitively off."