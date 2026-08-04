Feyenoord see the solution for their problem flank in the 12-times Turkey international

Feyenoord are interested in Oguz Aydın, Matteo Moretto of Marca reports. The Fenerbahçe forward is also attracting interest from several other European clubs.

As they search for a new left winger, the Rotterdam club have turned to Aydın. According to Transfermarkt, the right-footed winger has a market value of €7 million.

Born in The Hague, the player was included in Turkey's World Cup squad by head coach Vincenzo Montella last summer. He did not feature in the defeats to Australia (2-0) and Paraguay (1-0). Aydın did play the full match in the 3-2 win over the United States.

Moretto adds that Feyenoord are not alone in tracking the 25-year-old. Espanyol, Hamburger SV and Rangers FC also have him on their lists.

The Stadium Club are actively looking to strengthen on the left flank. Gaoussou Diarra and Gonçalo Borges have yet to convince, leaving Feyenoord in need of a new attacking spark.

Back in 2016, Aydın left AZ's youth academy for Bucaspor's. He then moved through Karacabey Belediyespor, 1928 Bucaspor and Alanyaspor before joining Fenerbahçe in 2024, who paid €6 million for him.