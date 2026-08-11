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Feyenoord receive wonderful message from key player: no transfer this summer

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Feyenoord
G. Read

Givairo Read is no longer pushing for a move away from Feyenoord, journalist Joost Blaauwhof of Voetbal International reports.

The defender, who only recently turned 20, held talks with AS Roma and Nottingham Forest this summer. Neither club, though, made an offer high enough for Feyenoord.

Read has now decided to stay at De Kuip for another season. Blaauwhof says he has great faith in coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"The focus is fully on competing for trophies with the Rotterdam club," the journalist adds.

His contract at Feyenoord runs until mid-2029. That meant technical director Devy Rigaux was under no pressure to sell the right-back.

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Still only 20, Read has already made 55 official appearances for Feyenoord. He has scored five goals and provided 11 assists in those matches.

Transfermarkt values Read at €25 million. Feyenoord signed him from FC Volendam in 2023 for a training compensation fee.

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