Feyenoord receive a bid of 30 million for Hadj Moussa

Al-Ittihad have tabled a €30 million bid to Feyenoord for Anis Hadj Moussa, journalist Santi Aouna reported on Wednesday. It remains unclear whether the Rotterdam club will accept the offer.

Dutch clubs can sign players until Wednesday 2 September at 23:59. Under Saudi Pro League transfer rules, Al-Ittihad have until 6 September to buy players.

Algemeen Dagblad recently reported that Hadj Moussa had rejected an offer from the Saudi Pro League. The winger was said to favour a move to the Premier League instead.

A switch to an English club is no longer possible for Hadj Moussa because the Premier League transfer window has closed. Al-Ittihad now hope to capitalise on that with a €30 million offer.

In recent months, Hadj Moussa has been linked with various clubs. Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Sporting Portugal were among those mentioned, but no deal was completed.

The winger is under contract at Feyenoord until mid-2030. Transfermarkt currently values Hadj Moussa at €23 million.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord have signed Reiss Nelson, although he is more of a left-sided option. The winger was a free agent after leaving Arsenal and previously spent time at De Kuip.