Feyenoord reach agreement and sign goalkeeper

Feyenoord have reached an agreement with Florian Kastenmeier, FR12.nl reported on Tuesday. The goalkeeper (30) is joining Rotterdam on a free transfer and is expected to be presented at De Kuip soon.

Feyenoord have tracked Kastenmeier for some time as they look to bring in competition for first-choice Tjark Ernst. The Rotterdam club also want to tap into his experience.

Over the past seven years, Kastenmeier played 228 official matches for Fortuna Düsseldorf before leaving on a free transfer on 1 July. Across his entire career, the goalkeeper has made 359 appearances.

Most of those came in the 2. Bundesliga, where Feyenoord's new goalkeeper featured 194 times. He also made seventeen appearances in the Bundesliga and fifteen in the DFB-Pokal.

The 1.90-metre goalkeeper kept 55 clean sheets and conceded 320 goals.

Last season, Kastenmeier was Fortuna Düsseldorf's first-choice goalkeeper. He could not stop the club dropping into Germany's third tier.

Hertha BSC were also interested in Kastenmeier, but he has chosen Feyenoord. He could make his debut in the matchday squad on Saturday for the away game against NEC.