Feyenoord pull off a huge coup: ‘€15 million for him? Impressive!’

Calm has fully returned at Feyenoord, the panel on Rondo on Ziggo Sport concluded. With a new head coach, managing director and technical director, things suddenly look a lot brighter in south Rotterdam.

On Sunday, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side beat Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 in their season opener, although they had to work for it. At times, though, Feyenoord played some very decent football. Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël especially caught the eye, Theo Janssen and Wim Kieft believe.

Most of the praise, however, went to Van Bronckhorst. "When I see that man sitting there, it really makes me happy," Janssen said. "He radiates so much calm, so much class. Yes, he is a perfect fit for Feyenoord. Please let him stay there for another 10 years or so. This is right."

Mulder has also been impressed by the work of technical director Dévy Rigaux so far. Thanks to targeted additions, the squad looks well balanced for now, while outgoing transfers also appear to be handled with care.

"That they sold Sauer for 15 million... That is quite impressive!" Mulder said. "Well done by that new technical director (Dévy Rigaux, ed.). Stuttgart... Yes, you almost start to think: what are Stuttgart doing?"

As technical director at Schalke 04 himself, Mulder then explained his doubts. "Yes, I don't know. I do think Sauer is good, but it seems to me that physically he is not yet ready for the Bundesliga."

Still, he added a note of caution. "But Stuttgart have always made very good signings, with El Khannouss for example. I would never have thought he had that potential physically either, but he has done really well. I am very curious to see whether Sauer will make it."