Feyenoord identify Givairo Read’s successor: this must be the new right-back

Feyenoord see Davis Opoku as the ideal replacement for Givairo Read, reliable journalist Sascha Tavolieri reports. The OH Leuven right-back is highly rated in Rotterdam.

Newly appointed technical director Dévy Rigaux will almost certainly have played a key role in that interest. Dennis te Kloese's successor previously worked at Club Brugge and knows the Belgian market well.

Opoku is only eighteen, but he still made sixteen appearances for Leuven's first team last season. The right-back provided one assist in those matches.

Away from that, the Belgium youth international mainly featured for Jong Leuven, who compete in the third tier of the country.

Transfermarkt values Opoku at €800,000. He is under contract at Leuven until mid-2028 and has been at the club since the age of seven.

Rotterdam's club view Opoku as the ideal replacement for Read, who has regularly been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. The English club submitted an improved bid to Feyenoord last weekend.