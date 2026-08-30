Anis Hadj Moussa is under heavy fire from Feyenoord supporters at half-time of Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag. Feyenoord are surprisingly 1-0 down at the break and the Algerian right winger's display in particular is causing plenty of frustration on FR12.

Mario Been is critical of Hadj Moussa on ESPN too. "He often hides, does not track his opponent and gives the ball away a lot," said the analyst. "You expect more from him. He has to give Feyenoord shape, particularly from the flank."

Above all, Been sees a problem with Hadj Moussa's positioning. "He comes inside too quickly, which makes it crowded," said the former coach. According to Been, the winger is shrinking the spaces at a time when Feyenoord need width against a compact ADO.

After 12 minutes, ADO went ahead when Oussama Targhalline carelessly lost the ball. Rottier then found Ian Thomas, whose shot took a deflection off Tsuyoshi Watanabe and left goalkeeper Justin Ernst with no chance. Feyenoord then had well over 70 per cent possession but barely managed to break open the Hague defence.

Supporters have aimed much of their criticism at Hadj Moussa. The attacker rarely beat his direct opponent in the first half and regularly gave the ball away. "Moussa got absolutely everything wrong," wrote one fan, while another bluntly urged: "Substitute Hadj Moussa."

Even the supposed transfer value of the 24-year-old attacker is being used cynically. "Feyenoord want 35 million for Moussa, 35 euros is more realistic," read a post on FR12. Another supporter even sees right-back Givairo Read as more of a threat: "Read is more dangerous going forward than Moussa."

Read himself is not escaping criticism entirely. One supporter calls the right-back "overhyped" and questions the high amounts being mentioned around his name. At the same time, his attacking contribution is being used to underline Hadj Moussa's disappointing display: "Read produces more actions in the penalty area than Moussa. Let them switch positions."