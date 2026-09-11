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Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Fesing leads Al-Ittihad towards a historic record

Al-Faisaly vs Al Ittihad
Al-Faisaly
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
J. Wissing
Saudi Arabia
Germany

The young German coach sets the limit

Al-Ittihad continued their strong start to the Roshn Saudi Pro League with an important 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly on Friday evening, in the seventh round of the competition, strengthening the Dean's position at the top of the table.

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An impressive attacking display settled the encounter in Al-Ittihad's favour, adding three new points to their tally and extending their positive run under German coach Jens Wissing, who has kept the team in the title race since the start of the season.

The points mattered. So did the milestone. Beating Al-Faisaly carried a historic figure for Al-Ittihad, with the Dean avoiding defeat through the first seven rounds of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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Al-Shamal crest
Al-Shamal
ALS
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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This marks the fifth time Al-Ittihad have finished the first seven rounds unbeaten since the dawn of the professional era in the Saudi league, dating back to the 2008-2009 season, proof of the team's ability to produce a strong start.

Stability underpins the run. Al-Ittihad have kept their record clean through the first seven rounds despite facing different opponents in varying circumstances.

Victory lifted Al-Ittihad to 17 points, sending them temporarily to the top of the Roshn League table, two points clear of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, with their rivals still to play their games this round.

Beating Al-Faisaly hands Al-Ittihad a strong boost for the rest of the campaign. The Dean have proved themselves one of the most prominent contenders for the summit, thanks to a fast start and results that have kept them among the big names of the Roshn League since the opening weeks.

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