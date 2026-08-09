Fermín López has voiced his hope that one of Barcelona's players will return to the club next year, touching on a range of issues surrounding the Catalans.

The comments follow Barça's involvement in two matches at the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup in Italy. Raphinha's stoppage-time penalty saw off Nottingham, before defeat to Udinese in the three-team friendly tournament.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", López spoke directly about Ronald Araújo's move to Liverpool: "I hope he returns next year."

Asked about the reports linking Ferran Torres with a departure, the midfielder was more guarded. "I don't want to get into this matter because I don't have enough information. He is a great teammate and I hope he decides what is best for him, but I don't want to get into that."

Rodri's future prompted a similar answer. "I don't have information about this subject, but whatever Deco and the sporting management decide, I will see as appropriate. Everyone knows that Rodri is a great player, and I don't want to get too involved in this matter, as that would be disrespectful to the players currently here."

Turning to his own game, the Blaugrana star explained: "I had a great desire to play, and I still lack a little match rhythm. It has been an extremely tough summer, but I am fine now and I want to keep growing."

López reserved warm words for the youngsters coming through. "We are working very well, and the players coming from La Masia possess very high quality."