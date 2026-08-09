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imago-sport-1080801114.jpgIPA Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Fermín breaks his silence over the Rodri deal and Torres's future

Transfers
F. Lopez
R. Araujo
Rodri
Barcelona
Manchester City
Liverpool
F. Torres
LaLiga
Spain
Uruguay
England

A clear stance

Fermín López has voiced his hope that one of Barcelona's players will return to the club next year, touching on a range of issues surrounding the Catalans.

The comments follow Barça's involvement in two matches at the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup in Italy. Raphinha's stoppage-time penalty saw off Nottingham, before defeat to Udinese in the three-team friendly tournament.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", López spoke directly about Ronald Araújo's move to Liverpool: "I hope he returns next year."

Asked about the reports linking Ferran Torres with a departure, the midfielder was more guarded. "I don't want to get into this matter because I don't have enough information. He is a great teammate and I hope he decides what is best for him, but I don't want to get into that."

Rodri's future prompted a similar answer. "I don't have information about this subject, but whatever Deco and the sporting management decide, I will see as appropriate. Everyone knows that Rodri is a great player, and I don't want to get too involved in this matter, as that would be disrespectful to the players currently here."

Turning to his own game, the Blaugrana star explained: "I had a great desire to play, and I still lack a little match rhythm. It has been an extremely tough summer, but I am fine now and I want to keep growing."

López reserved warm words for the youngsters coming through. "We are working very well, and the players coming from La Masia possess very high quality."

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