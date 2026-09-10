FC Utrecht take measures against their own fans after misconduct against Go Ahead Eagles

FC Utrecht have decided to act against their own supporters after the trouble during last Saturday's match against Go Ahead Eagles. Fans can still attend next Sunday's away game against Excelsior, but only if they travel to Rotterdam on the supporters' coach.

RTV Utrecht reported the news. Supporters had previously been allowed to travel to Rotterdam by car as well, but that option was scrapped after a three-way meeting earlier this week. The same measure will also apply for Feyenoord v FC Utrecht on 20 September.

Last Saturday, the situation escalated at Stadion Galgenwaard. Supporters threw a firework bomb onto the pitch, which led to a temporary suspension. Soon after, countless cups followed and referee Martin van den Kerkhof then decided to abandon the game for good.

On Tuesday, the remainder of the match was played behind closed doors. FC Utrecht staged an impressive fightback from 3-1 down and eventually salvaged a 3-3 draw.

Utrecht supporters have also misbehaved before in an away match against Excelsior. In the previous edition on 26 April this year, supporters set off fireworks. The KNVB fined FC Utrecht 10,000 euros for that and also handed out a suspended punishment of an away match without Utrecht fans.

Earlier this week, FC Utrecht also said they were in the process of issuing local stadium bans. "Based on available camera images, the first individuals have been identified," the club said. Alongside the local stadium bans, the KNVB can still impose nationwide stadium bans.