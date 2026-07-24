Miguel Rodríguez is in his final days at FC Utrecht. According to Matteo Moretto of Marca and Voetbal International, the Domstedelingen are on the verge of selling him.

The Spaniard arrived on loan from Celta de Vigo two years ago. He made such an impression in his first season in Utrecht that the club decided to sign him permanently.

Last summer, FC Utrecht paid €2.5 million for the right winger, while Celta kept fifty per cent of the player's transfer rights.

Now Utrecht are closing in on an agreement with Alavés for Rodríguez, who struggled regularly with injuries last season. The Spanish club will pay €5 million for him.

With Utrecht holding only fifty per cent of the transfer rights, the club will receive €2.5 million from the deal.

All told, Rodríguez played 64 times for FC Utrecht. He scored fifteen goals and provided four assists.