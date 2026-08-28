FC Utrecht do business with AZ shortly before crunch match against PSV and sign attacker

Sem van Duijn will spend the rest of the season at FC Utrecht. The forward joins on loan from AZ, with Utrecht also securing an option to buy the 22-year-old, the club announced on Friday.

"This club are obviously very big, so I am naturally happy to be here. There is always a very good atmosphere here. I think I am a player with a lot of intensity, great stamina and I am simply really looking forward to playing here and becoming important for the team," said the ambitious Van Duijn in an initial statement.

Utrecht describe Van Duijn's rise as a 'special road to the top'. "At top-level amateur side KVV Quick Boys, he caught the eye of AZ, who signed him for three years in 2024. For a year and a half, he was a nuisance to defenders for Jong AZ in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Over the past six months, he was allowed to try a step higher at Telstar in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. In fourteen matches, he managed five goals and two assists."

The young forward is under contract at AZ until mid-2031. At Utrecht, he will link up again with Anthony Correia after spending several months with him at Telstar.

Club officials describe Van Duijn as "an all-round forward with an eye for goal who puts a lot of energy into his matches". He could make his debut as early as Sunday, when PSV visit De Galgenwaard.

AZ are not only sending Van Duijn out on loan. Voetbal International report that Matej Sin will continue on loan at ADO Den Haag, who still have to schedule a medical.

Last year, AZ signed the midfielder from Banik Ostrava for four million euros. Sin did not force his way into the starting XI, partly because of the presence of Sven Mijnans and Kees Smit. The player, who is under contract until mid-2030, has mainly been playing for Jong AZ recently.