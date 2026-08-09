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FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-ALVERCAAFP
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

FC Porto and Francesco Farioli benefit immediately from rivals’ surprise dropped points

FC Porto vs Alverca
FC Porto
Alverca
Liga Portugal

FC Porto have made a strong start to the new Liga Portugal season. The reigning champions beat FC Alverca 2-0 at the Estádio do Dragão, with André Silva and Gabri Veiga on target.

Porto came into the match in good spirits after beating cup winners and second-tier side Torreense 1-0 in the Super Cup a week ago.

Former Feyenoord player Hwang In-beom made his debut in that game and immediately picked up a trophy. The South Korean started on the bench against Alverca too but, unlike Pablo Rosario, did not come on.

Early on, Porto won a penalty after Alverca goalkeeper Matheus Mendes caught Porto striker André Silva with an outstretched arm. Silva took it himself and finished neatly: 1-0.

Just before half-time, Alverca gave away another penalty. Nabil Touaizi had far too much of Veiga’s shirt, and Veiga, like Silva before him, stepped up and slotted home: 2-0.

Liga Portugal
Alverca crest
Alverca
ALV
Estrela da Amadora crest
Estrela da Amadora
EST
Liga Portugal
Rio Ave crest
Rio Ave
RA
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR

With 15 minutes left, 19-year-old top talent Rodrigo Mora came on and may therefore have played his last match for Porto. AS Roma have made a €45 million bid for him.

On Saturday, Sporting Lisbon surprisingly dropped points after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Estrela da Amadora (2-2). Portugal’s third major force, Benfica, face Académico Viseu later in the evening.

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