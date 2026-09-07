FC Barcelona take rigorous measures for Champions League clash with Feyenoord

FC Barcelona are taking extra measures for the Champions League match against Feyenoord. The Catalans want to stop Rotterdam supporters taking seats in the home sections.

Feyenoord supporters have often bought individual tickets in home sections, both in the Netherlands and abroad. Barça now want to stop travelling Feyenoord fans ending up among the home support by putting every ticket in the holder's name.

Stewards will then check at the Camp Nou entrance gates whether supporters are using a ticket in their own name. Barcelona also want to carry out checks during the match to stop Feyenoord supporters still getting into the home sections.

The away section is sold out and Feyenoord will be backed in Barcelona by 2,986 supporters. The club and the Spanish authorities know all their names.

Barcelona have not yet sold out the stadium. One reason is the early 6.45pm kick-off, which is fairly early by Spanish standards. That opened the door for Feyenoord supporters to snap up remaining tickets in the home sections, but Barcelona are now trying to stop that.

Since 2022, FC Barcelona have tightened their away-fans policy after Eintracht Frankfurt travelled to the Catalan city with more than 35,000 supporters. That led to disturbances in and around the stadium. Against Newcastle United last season, though, it went wrong again because English supporters managed to get hold of tickets intended for Barça fans.

Camp Nou is currently being redeveloped and has a capacity of 62,000 supporters. Once the third tier is finished, the club will be able to welcome 105,000 fans. For next Wednesday's match against Feyenoord, Barcelona are erring on the side of caution.