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Rian Rosendaal

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FC Barcelona pick up striker from Arsenal for a pittance

Transfers
Barcelona
Arsenal

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Arsenal over the transfer of winger Gabriel Jesus. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported the deal on X on Sunday with his trademark "here we go".

According to Romano, Arsenal will receive €10 million for the Brazilian forward. That fee could rise through bonuses. The medical is scheduled for Monday.

Arsenal have given Gabriel Jesus permission to travel to Barcelona and complete the transfer. Mundo Deportivo report he will sign a two-year deal with the Spanish champions, with the option of a third year.

For some time, head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco had been looking for a player with Gabriel Jesus's profile. They have now got their man and he is on his way to Spotify Camp Nou.

Earlier this summer, Barcelona parted ways with Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford. Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi filled two of those vacancies, and Gabriel Jesus will probably take the other spot as well.

Premier League
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Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
LaLiga
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Barcelona
BAR
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Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Arsenal paid more than €50 million for Gabriel Jesus in 2022 after his spell at Manchester City. Last season he won the league title with the London club.

For a while, Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, with the club bringing in Christos Tzolis for the forward line. The Brazilian still has one year left on his deal with the reigning league champions. 

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