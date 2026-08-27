FC Barcelona have approached FC Twente for Ruud Nijstad, Voetbal International reported on Thursday afternoon. The Enschede club, however, do not plan to let the 18-year-old defender leave.

Barcelona are looking for a ball-playing defender with plenty of potential on the left side of defence. That is how Nijstad came onto their radar.

At De Grolsch Veste, the Catalans made their move, but no agreement has been reached so far. Technical director Erik ten Hag has decided not to act on the interest and plans to keep Nijstad at the club.

For now, Ten Hag intends to keep the door shut, even if Barcelona submit a new bid for Nijstad in the coming days.

Nijstad is regarded as one of the biggest talents in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. PSV and Eintracht Frankfurt, among others, had already shown interest in him earlier this summer.

Still, a move did not materialise. The defender instead extended his contract with Twente until mid-2029 in June.

Back in October last year, Nijstad made his debut for Twente. Since then, the 1.95-metre-tall left-footer has played 29 competitive matches for the current number 12 in the Eredivisie. He has also registered one goal and one assist in that time.