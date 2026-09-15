England footballer Raheem Sterling has admitted dangerous driving after crashing his Lamborghini into motorway barriers last May.

The 31-year-old from Berkshire also admitted possessing nitrous oxide, known as "laughing gas", for illicit inhalation, and failing to provide a sample for analysis, according to the "BBC".

Police arrested Sterling after he caused a collision on the M3 motorway in Hampshire on the morning of 28 May. He appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

Sterling has 82 caps for England, his most recent appearance coming at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former England winger pleaded guilty to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, M3 and A327 motorways and Minley Road before crashing, and to possession of six canisters of nitrous oxide, a Class C drug.

Hampshire Police had said the charges followed a single-vehicle collision on the southbound M3 motorway, near the Minley junction.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police confirmed, and nobody was injured.

Some English press reports had put the maximum penalty for dangerous driving at two years in prison if convicted. He may also face punishment for possessing "laughing gas", again up to two years in prison, though in most cases a fine or community service is sufficient.

Sterling recently played for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie after leaving Chelsea in January, but he managed only eight matches in the Netherlands.

During four years at Chelsea, which included a full-season loan to Arsenal, he made 59 league appearances after joining from Manchester City in 2022.

He won four Premier League titles with Manchester City, having begun his professional career at Liverpool before his 2015 move to Manchester. He is currently without a club.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums