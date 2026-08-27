The draw for the league phase of the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League handed Real Madrid a punishing set of fixtures. The Spanish side drew eight clubs, four at home and four away.

Real Madrid open their campaign against Italy's Inter at the Bernabeu. Their toughest trip takes them to Arsenal in England.

Here are Real Madrid's matches in the league phase:

Real Madrid v Inter of Italy, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal v Real Madrid, away.

Real Madrid v PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, at home.

Roma of Italy v Real Madrid, away.

Real Madrid v Leipzig of Germany, at home.

Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine v Real Madrid, away.

Real Madrid v LASK of Austria, at home.

AEK Athens of Greece v Real Madrid, away.

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The draw follows the new Champions League format, which features 36 teams in a single league phase. Each team plays eight matches against eight different opponents, two from each pot, one at home and one away.

The top eight sides qualify directly for the last 16. Teams finishing from ninth to 24th contest a two-legged play-off for the remaining spots, while those from 25th to last crash out of the tournament without dropping into the Europa League.

Play gets under way in the league phase between 8 and 10 September 2026, with the final round set for 27 January 2027. Madrid then hosts the final on 5 June 2027.

Arsenal away looms as one of the toughest fixtures for Madrid in the league phase, alongside that meeting with Inter. PSV Eindhoven, Roma, Leipzig, Shakhtar, LASK and AEK Athens each pose a different test on the road to the knockout rounds.

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