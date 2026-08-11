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Fabrizio Romano stops: 'I will not continue in this way'

Fabrizio Romano will stop working as a transfer market journalist after this summer, he has said on his own LinkedIn page.

"I will probably not continue in the transfer market industry in this way any longer. It is time to change the approach and the vision," he begins.

"I will say more about it soon, after the transfer window has closed. The figures from this period feel unreal," he concludes.

Romano is the world's best-known transfer journalist. He has millions of followers on X, Instagram and YouTube.

The Italian is known for his catchphrase "here we go", the clearest sign that clubs and players have reached an agreement.

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