Fabrizio Romano provides update on Anis Hadj Moussa: this is the current situation

Ittihad Club are still pushing to sign Anis Hadj Moussa, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Feyenoord winger has until Sunday evening to complete the transfer.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that a new improved bid of around €40 million had gone in to Feyenoord. According to Romano, that has not been thrown straight in the bin, with both parties said to be "looking for an agreement".

That is striking because trainer Giovanni van Bronckhorst told ESPN earlier that Hadj Moussa will no longer leave this summer. The Algerian was late twice on Saturday and missed the matchday squad for the game against NEC, but would still not be allowed to leave.

"I think it is clear to everyone that it has also been very tough for him. His head is not in it. He was late this morning, but this afternoon he was also late for a meeting," Van Bronckhorst said.

"That was the final straw for me that today would not be the day for him to be involved. But I think he is not leaving. I have been told that he is absolutely not leaving," the Feyenoord manager insisted.

Should no agreement be reached with Feyenoord, Ittihad Club will have to look elsewhere. Romano reports that Luiz Henrique (Zenit) is then the leading candidate. That is bad news for PSV.

Earlier, it also emerged that there was interest in Esmir Bajraktarevic, whom PSV would still like to sell. The Eindhoven club were already cautiously thinking of a top price of between €10 million and €15 million, but it now seems Ittihad Club are focusing on other options.