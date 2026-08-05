Fabinho's replacement: Al-Ittihad begin their foreign signings from Ronaldo's club

Al-Ittihad have made their first foreign signing of the summer, and it comes from a club part-owned by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy, of Almeria, signed his contracts with Al-Ittihad on Wednesday.

Lopy put pen to paper on a four-year deal running until 2030, worth 13 million euros, which Al-Ittihad will pay in several instalments.

The Senegal international is Al-Ittihad's first new foreign arrival of the summer window. The club had already activated the purchase clause on Cameroonian defender Stephane Keller, who was on loan from Cyprus's Limassol.

Here's the twist. Al-Ittihad's first foreign signing has come from a club in which Cristiano Ronaldo owns 25% of the shares, while his own side Al-Nassr have yet to complete a single summer signing.

Lopy will replace Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who left when his contract expired at the end of last season.

At 24, Lopy operates mainly as a defensive midfielder but is equally comfortable in the holding role, adding depth to the team's options in that area.

He has played for Almeria since 2023, arriving from Stade Reims. Across 105 appearances he scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists.