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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Exposing Valencia's weakness: Rodri's tongue slips in front of the cameras

Rodri
P. Cubarsi
Barcelona
Valencia
LaLiga
Spain

The world champion begins his La Liga campaign with a crisis

Barcelona midfielder Rodri let slip his verdict on Valencia's feeble resistance during last Sunday's match, telling team-mate Pau Cubarsi exactly what he made of the hosts once Barça had raced into a 3-0 lead.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Rodri learned two things after starting for the Catalan side in La Liga for the first time, having returned after seven seasons in the English Premier League.

First, every away match in England carries a degree of intensity and resistance from the hosts. Rodri did not notice the same in La Liga.

Second, Spanish television programmes are ready to pick up everything, so it is better to speak with team-mates while covering your mouth, on and off the pitch.

The lesson, the paper explained, is that they will not forgive Rodri for choosing Barcelona when Real Madrid also wanted to sign him.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL

He forgot both things on Sunday at the Mestalla. Rodri came off for Marc Bernal in the 62nd minute with Barcelona 3-0 up, in a match that ended 5-0 to the Catalans.

Sat on the bench beside Pau Cubarsi, who had been replaced by Christensen at the same time, Rodri found himself telling his team-mate exactly what he was seeing.

His comments came at intervals rather than in one burst as he sat there, mouth uncovered. "Very weak, these lot... very weak," Rodri told Cubarsi. "They are very bad, man. They are extremely bad. How did they finish last season in the table? They didn't get past the halfway line in the second half...".

The "Movistar Plus" cameras caught every word. Whether it amounted to disrespect or mere candour in a private chat, the public can decide.

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