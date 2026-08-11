Exceptional video: how did Samu Costa view his journey to Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr's new midfielder Samu Costa was given a historic reception after touching down in Riyadh to complete his move to the Saudi capital.

The club announced the signing of the Portugal international on Sunday. He arrives from Real Mallorca as Al-Nassr's first capture of the summer window, following the lifting of the financial restrictions imposed on the club.

Costa landed in Riyadh on Monday before putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with "Al-Alami" that runs until 2030.

On their official "X" account, Al-Nassr posted an extraordinary video revealing behind-the-scenes footage of Costa's reception at King Khalid International Airport, right through to the moment he signed the contracts, all from the player's own perspective.

Smart glasses worn by the midfielder captured the footage from the moment he arrived in the Saudi capital on Monday.

Fans are pinning big hopes on Costa to fill the void left by Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who departed when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Al-Nassr will chase four titles in the new campaign: the Roshn League, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup and the Saudi Super Cup, plus the AFC Champions League Elite on the continental stage.