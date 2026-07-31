Exceptional praise: Flick puts Hamza Abdelkarim in the spotlight

Hansi Flick has hailed young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim as "humble" and blessed with "a wonderful personality" after the 18-year-old lit up the draw with Birmingham City with a brace. The Barcelona boss believes the teenager has everything a genuine number nine needs.

"Hamza is very humble, and he has a wonderful personality," Flick said at the press conference after a match that finished 2-2 before the Blaugrana lost on penalties. "He always seeks to give the best he has and he has huge potential."

This is what I ask of an out-and-out striker

"As a striker, he must be present in those situations inside the penalty area, and he was present today," the German added. "This is what I ask of an out-and-out striker." The verdict left no doubt about his satisfaction with the Egyptian, who scored both of Barcelona's goals.

Those words strengthen Hamza's claim in the race for the centre-forward role, all the more so as the Catalan club chase a new striker in the current summer window.

Flick avoids talk of new signings

Asked about the chance of another striker arriving, Flick refused to be drawn on players outside the squad. "We focus only on what we have, on the players currently here, and nothing else. I do not dream."

Daily work, he insisted, will decide how far this team goes. "We have a big goal for this season, but everything depends on how we work every day. The most important thing is the players' effort, their mentality, and the team's dynamic. The team is the most important thing in the end."

Satisfaction with the young players' performance

Flick admitted his side struggled in spells, particularly in the first half. "We lacked possession of the ball and made some mistakes, but I am happy. The general feeling is good, and the entire coaching staff is satisfied with the young players' performance."

He reserved special praise for how the reserves and youngsters stood up to stronger opposition. "The most important thing is that they showed their quality, and I really appreciate that. It is a pleasure for me to work with them and to follow their reactions in matches like these, and with this fighting spirit."

Praise for Adeyemi and appreciation for Rashford

Summer signing Karim Adeyemi came in for warm words too after his first minutes in a Barcelona shirt. "He has huge potential to show," Flick said. "There are aspects he still needs to improve, but he has not trained with us for long, and he has high quality. It is good to see him on the pitch, and I am sure he will add a lot."

On the departure of Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, and the arrival of Anthony Gordon, the coach spoke fondly of his time with the Englishman. "His situation was not easy, and sometimes loan deals do not turn into permanent transfers. We will miss him, but we have to accept it. Gordon has arrived, and he is very excited to play for Barcelona and is delivering a wonderful performance."

Ferran Torres also earned a mention. "I spoke with him during the World Cup, but he is now on holiday. He is an important player for us," Flick said, underlining the Spanish winger's place in his plans for next season.