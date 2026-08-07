Excelsior humiliate promoted side Cambuur in Eredivisie opener

Excelsior kicked off the new VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season with a thumping win over promoted SC Cambuur. The Rotterdam side were far too strong in Leeuwarden on Friday night and ran out 0-4 winners, with Irakli Yegoian scoring the first goal of the 2026/27 Eredivisie season and Noah Naujoks grabbing two.

Cambuur started their first match back in the top flight after three years with remarkably little Eredivisie experience. Of the eleven starters, only Jamal Amofa, with 61 Eredivisie matches, and Rafik El Arguioui, with one appearance, had previously played minutes at the highest level. For Excelsior, Aymen Sliti, on loan from Feyenoord, began on the bench.

After seventeen minutes, Excelsior struck. Rik Mulders gave the ball away sloppily and Gyan de Regt sent Yegoian through, before the Georgian slid the ball into the near corner past goalkeeper Thijs Jansen for 0-1. De Regt then had a big chance himself, but fired over.

In the 31st minute, Excelsior doubled their lead. Skye Vink lost possession, Yegoian picked out Noah Naujoks from the right and the midfielder slotted home for 0-2. Just before half-time, Simon Janssen swung in a cross towards David Garden that went in off El Arguioui behind Jansen, although the 0-3 was credited to Garden.

At half-time, coach Johan Plat sent on Bouhoudane and Costarelli, and Cambuur emerged with more attacking intent. El Arguioui rounded goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel but could not pick out a team-mate in front of an open goal, then shot wide himself soon after.

Excelsior still looked dangerous on the break. After 59 minutes, Naujoks went close to his second with a fierce shot towards the top-right corner, but Jansen made a fine save to keep it out.

That only delayed the inevitable because the fourth goal arrived in the 68th minute. Jansen was late coming for a corner and Naujoks headed in his second of the night to make it 0-4.

Then in stoppage time, Ilano Silva Timas thought he had made it 0-5, but the Excelsior substitute was offside, as VAR Clay Ruperti confirmed.







