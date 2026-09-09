Ethan Mbappé apologises after historic collapse in the Champions League

Ethan Mbappé apologised after his sending off in Lille's 3-2 defeat to Real Betis on Tuesday evening, posting a message on his Instagram account following the first round of the UEFA Champions League.

The 19-year-old had teed up a goal for Lille during the match. But after his side conceded the third, he lost his cool just before play resumed and swung an elbow into the face of a visiting player, leaving the referee no choice but to brandish a straight red.

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Writing via the "Story" feature, Mbappé said: "I would like to apologise to my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans for this unacceptable act. The defeat is entirely my fault, and I take responsibility. I left my teammates in a difficult position in the biggest of competitions. Sorry."

Lille had gone in ahead at the break, only to fall apart at the start of the second half. They shipped two goals in under ten minutes. Ethan's dismissal then piled on the misery.

Defeat only extends Lille's modest record in the opening round of the Champions League. The club have never won their first match in the competition, taking just three draws from nine while losing six, according to the French newspaper L'Équipe.

It was the first red card of Ethan Mbappé's career. He also became the first Lille player ever to be shown a straight red in the Champions League.

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