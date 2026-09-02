Erik ten Hag criticised over remarks about Sam Lammers

Erik ten Hag came under fire on Wednesday on De Voetbalkantine on ESPN. The verdict was that the FC Twente technical director should have handled Sam Lammers' departure better.

Lammers swapped Twente for PSV on Wednesday, with the latter paying two million euros for the forward. "We are happy with how we did that," Ten Hag said in a brief response to ESPN.

"We have been consistent and given very clear clarity, so that everyone knows where they stand. That means everyone can make their choices too. We have two very good strikers," Ten Hag said, referring to Wout Weghorst and Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink.

Club watcher René Wegelaar has his doubts about the clarity Ten Hag referred to. "Lammers was at a dead end. In May he indicated that he would not extend. When he knew that Weghorst was coming, he thought: I’m leaving here. But then Twente did not handle it very elegantly, of course."

"They should have said: we are going to sell you in the summer. You are going to play everything from minute one. Weghorst will come later and then become the number one. But we are going to sell you properly through the front door. That is best for all parties. But they have messed Lammers around, of course. That did not go well," Wegelaar judged.

Presenter Wouter Bouwman then pointed to Ten Hag's comments about clarity and acting properly towards Lammers. Wegelaar was having none of it.

"I have heard different stories from people close to it. It was not that clear. Lammers indicated that he was not going to extend. Twente wanted to sell him because Weghorst was coming. And he would never have been able to win that battle," the Twente watcher said.